Jon Gant continued his hot scoring with 11 goals in three Kosciusko soccer victories. He had three goals in an 8-0 win over Nettleton, two in a 6-0 victory over Neshoba Central and all six in a 6-0 win over Choctaw Central in the Whippets' first Region 4-4A game.

In six games, Gant has scored 25 goals.

Despite the one-sided score against Choctaw Central, coach Greg Cooper was not totally happy with the team's play. “We aThat's 20 percent.”

Gant was six for 12, but the rest of the team was zero for 18. “We are just not capitalizing on those opportunities. Jon seems to be the one who is able to put them in, but we need the rest of the guys to get better on their accuracy.”

Alexis Hernandez had two assists, Robert Pickle and Thomas Sims one each.

Against Nettleton, Hernandez had three goals, Jeremy Gibson and Demarion Gillespie one each. Hernandez, Pickle, Sims and Christian Garcia scored against Neshoba Central. Sims' goal came off a cross from Garcia.

Hernandez has played well since moving to midfield. “He's finding some holes and creating opportunities for himself,” said Cooper, who also praised the play of Garcia and Gillespie on the wings.

Girls

The Lady Whippets had a 7-0 win of Nettleton, a scoreless tie with Neshoba Central and a 6-1 loss to Choctaw Central.

Raven Pernell had five goals and two assists against Nettleton, Shelby Stewart and Savannah Fulgham each had a goal and Mia Manjarrez and Kerianne Amis had assists.

Kosciusko took a 1-0 lead against Choctaw Central when Reid Hutchinson scored off a corner kick from Gracie Williams, but the Lady Warriors responded with three goals in 10 minutes. “I don't know how to explain it but there was a letdown for 10 minutes,” Cooper said.

Key injuries hurt the Lady Whippets, including Pernell who was stepped on.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets have key region games at home Friday against West Lauderdale, a traditional power in the sport.