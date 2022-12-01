Kosciusko girls basketball had two good wins last week, 64-34 against Amanda Elzy and 72-51 against McAdams.

“We played well in spurts,” said coach Cory Guyton. “We had some good offensive moments. Our defense got better as the games progressed.”

The Lady Whippet had a slow start against Amanda Elzy, trailing 11-7 after one quarter, but took charge with 22 points in the second quarter. “In the second quarter, our offense kicked in and our defense kicked in.”

Jamiya Grey had 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, D'naylah Williams 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals and Haley Olive eight points, five rebounds, three teals and seven deflections.

Strong rebounding keyed the win over McAdams. Williams and Gray both had a double-double, Williams with 24 points and 14 rebounds, Grey with 17 and 13.

Olive contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. “She played really good defense in the two games,” Guyton said. He puts Olive on the opponents' top scorer in the man-to-man defense.

Boys

Free throw shooting was a major problem in the Whippets losses to Amanda Elzy, 60-59 in overtime, and McAdams 57-37. Kosciusko shot less than 40 percent from the line in the two games, 13 of 30 against Amanda Elzy and three of 12 in the McAdams game.

“This has been the story of our season, We cannot convert from the free throw line,” said coach Eleazarus Greenleaf.

Kosciusko had a chance to win the Amada Elzy game with possession, down by a point in the final seconds. But the Whippets turned the ball over on the inbounds play.

The McAdams game was close until the fourth quarter when the Whippets were outscored 24-9. Greenleaf attributed it to inexperience. “I play a lot of freshmen and sophomores.”

Jaybre Pierce had 20 points six rebounds and four assists against Amanda Elzy, Andrew Mancell 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Kantavious Brown 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Against McAdams Pierce led the Whippets with 14 points, six steals, three rebounds and to assists. Cory Guyton had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets played J.Z. George Tuesday, and will be off for a week before playing at Choctaw County next Tuesday.

Greenleaf will have his players taking plenty of free throws in practice. “They don't need to rush to shoot the ball at the free throw line. Taken their time and relax. One or two dribbles and shoot the ball.”