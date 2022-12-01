McAdams athletic director and head boys basketball coach Kenyon Ross described his school as “The Stepchild of Attala County,” a rural 1A school in the shadow of 4A Kosciusko.

But it was the stepchild that came out on top, 57-37, in a dog fight between the Bulldogs and Whippets. Despite the win, Ross was not satisfied with his team's performance. “We're still not playing up to our capabilities. We can't play like this in February and March. That's when it counts.”

That's playoff time when McAdams hopes to reach the Mississippi Coliseum for the state semifinals a third year in a row.

The Bulldogs trailed 12-10 after one quarter before outscoring Kosciusko 15-4 in the second quarter for a 25-16 halftime lead. Ross attributed the slow start to exhilaration from playing a rivalry game.

“The kids were too amped up at the beginning of the game.” He added “The kids settled and did the things they needed to do.”

Kosciusko cut the deficit to 33-28 after three quarters before McAdams pulled away by outscoring the Whippets 24-9 over the final eight minutes.

Cameron Fleming had another big game for McAdams with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Ross gave credit to the play of two sophomores, Jayveon Phillips and Jamar Teague.

Phillips scored 10 points.“He gave us a spark off the bench when we needed the spark.”

McAdams has also received steady play from Jacquese Greer at point guard.

Free throw shooting continues to be a sore spot. The Whippets made only 10 of 31 against Kosciusko. “You do the math about what we should have scored.”

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs have home games with Philadelphia Friday. “Another tough team with big guys. They're bruising big guys,” Ross said. “We will have to be ready for them.”

Girls

Foul trouble plagued the Lady Bulldogs in a 72-51 loss to Kosciusko. Four starters spent time on the bench in foul trouble and two fouled out.

McAdams also was at a height disadvantage and had trouble matching up in the post. “We don't have much bigs,” said coach Ashley Brown.

Ameri Gibson scored 13 points despite missing time due to fouls, and Kenady Cross had 11 for McAdams.