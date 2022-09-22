Kosciusko led Choctaw County 24-7 entering the fourth quarter, but needed a late defensive stop for a 24-21 victory.

The Chargers cut the deficit to three with two fourth quarter touchdowns and drove into Kosciusko territory, facing a fourth-and-five in the final minute. Jaquavious Pace and Javen Mallett stopped Choctaw County tailback Antonio Kennedy before he could reach the line of scrimmage to assure the Whippet victory.

It was Pace's second big play of the game. His 80-yard interception return for a TD in the first quarter staked Kosciusko to a 7-0 lead.

“It was one of those games for both teams where it was hard to get the ball moving,” said Kosciusko coach Casey Orr. “We didn't put the game away like we should have. We left them in the ballgame and gave them a chance at the end. That's something we have to be better at, to put games away, to finish it.”

The Whippets made it 14-0 at the end of the first period on a TD run by Mallett. Choctaw County cut the deficit in half in the final minute of the first half on a scoring pass from Kenyauta Cork to Jeramiah Miller.

The Whippets tacked on 10 third quarter points on a 60-yard pass from Caden Greer to Tyan Mosley and a short field goal by Alexis Hernandez, who also made good on all three PAT kicks.

Kosciusko was outgained 324-200.The Whippets ran for 126 yards, led by Thomas Olive with 11 carries for 73 yards, and Greer complete three passes for 74 yards.

Olive was also a leader on defense with four solo tackles, four assists and a forced fumble. In addition to his two big plays, Pace had two solo tackles, two assists, recovered a fumble and defended three passes. Derrick Manning had four solo tackles, an assist and an interception.

For Choctaw County, Clark completed 10 of 20 passes for 159 yards and Kennedy carried 16 times for 79 yards and a TD.

Kosciusko is 3-1, Choctaw County 1-3.

Next up for the Whippets is a road game Friday at Forest, a 3A school. The Bobcats are 2-2 with wins over Leake County 60-6 and Kemper County 32-22 and losses to Newton 34-28 and Northeast Lauderdale 28-20.

“They’re much improved from last year. They’re big up front and they have some good skill kids at running back. We have to be better than we were last week. It’s our last non-district game before we start division play. It’s a chance to get some things worked out.”

Next week brings the long awaited, and lone anticipated, home opener on the new turf at Landrum Field.