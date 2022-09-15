McAdams suffered its third consecutive one-sided loss, 46-8 at the hands of county rival Ethel, but first-year coach Roy Rigsby sees the glass half full.

“The score doesn't indicate it, but we actually are getting better.”

McAdams' touchdown came on a run by Ed Stewart, followed by a two-point conversion run by Chris Harmon.

Ethel did most of its damage on the ground, running for 325 yards. Anton Clark carried 10 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Marcus Jones ran nine time for 103 yards and one TD, threw a TD pass and scored on an interception return as the Tigers improved to 2-1.

Rigsby said Quevon Roby had a strong game on defense and freshman Jay Harmon did well at quarterback for McAdams. Roby had six tackles, four for losses. Stewart led the offense with six carries for 92 yards.

Rigsby said Jay Harmon showed composure in his first start. “He did better than we anticipated. It's going to be a process.”

It won't get any easier Friday with a road game against St. Andrew's, a 3A school. The Saints are 1-2 with a 32-14 win over Salem and losses to St. Patrick 42-0 and Richton 19-15.

St. Andrew's roster lists 28 players, twice the 14 that McAdams has. “Unfortunately, we are used to that,” Rigsby said. “They are going to go through a lot of rotations to keep people fresh. We have to make sure we condition well.”

Offensively, the Saints are led by junior quarterback Friend Walker, who has thrown for 431 yards and four touchdowns.