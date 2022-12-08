The Central Holmes basketball teams got in two games last week but weren’t able to come away with a win as they started district play.

The Lady Trojans dropped a 39-28 decision to Tri-County and then opened district play with a 39-36 loss to Carroll Academy.

The Trojans also fell 56-51 in overtime to Tri-County and then lost 52-35 to Carroll.

Central Holmes is off for the remainder of the December and is scheduled to return to play on Friday, Jan. 6 when they host Greenville St. Joseph.

Carroll girls 39, Central Holmes 36

The Lady Rebels started fast and held on to take a three-point win over the Lady Trojans in district play on Friday.

Carroll jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first period while Central Holmes outscored the Lady Rebels 9-5 in the second to cut the lead to 15-13 at the half. Each team scored 12 points in the third period while Carroll outscored Central Holmes 12-11 in the fourth to take the win.

Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 15 points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes took a 45-23 win over the Lady Rebels as Allie McBride scored 20 points and Zoey Jones had seven points.

Carroll boys 52, Central Holmes 35

The Trojans weren’t able to hold onto an early lead as they dropped a 17-point decision to the Rebels.

Central Holmes jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first period before Carroll outscored the Trojans 15-9 in the second to take a slim 26-25 lead at the half. Carroll then pulled away in the second half as they outscored Central Holmes 10-5 in the third and 16-5 in the fourth.

John Ward led Central Holmes with eight points while Bryce Hester and Hudson Haffey each had seven points apiece. John Word also chipped in six points.

Tri-County girls 39, Central Holmes 28

The Lady Trojans weren’t able to hold an early lead as they dropped an 11-point decision on Thursday.

Central Holmes jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first period before Tri-County outscored the Lady Trojans 13-9 in the second to cut the lead to 20-17 at the half. Tri-County outscored Central Holmes 15-5 in the third and led 32-25 going to the fourth. Tri-County took the fourth period 7-3 to take the win.

Allie McBride led Central Holmes with seven points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes beat Tri-County 39-22. Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 13 points while Zoey Jones had 12 points.

Tri-County boys 56, Central Holmes 51

The Rebels needed overtime as they took a five-point win over the Trojans last week.

Central Holmes outscored Tri-County 14-13 in the first and 14-5 in the second to lead 28-19 at the half. Tri-County bounced back in the second half, outscoring Central Holmes 14-10 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth to send the game into overtime tied at 47-47. Tri-County took the overtime period 9-4 to take the win.

John Word led Central Holmes with 25 points while John Ward had 10 points.