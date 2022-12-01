The postseason awards keep rolling in for French Camp’s Ethan Wright.

Wright was recently named a Class 1A All-state linebacker by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Head coach Nathan Wright, who is Ethan’s uncle as well, said he was appreciative of the other coaches in the district and state for standing up for Ethan.

“It’s a big honor to be named at the state level,” Wright said. “I’m thankful that other coaches are able to see that and do the right thing and vote for him. I talked to coach (Keith) Brown at Sebastopol about him and obviously he stepped up and did the right thing. And he was the MVP of our district as well. I think it speaks volumes to what kind of year he had and I appreciate those coaches noticing that, even though we didn’t make the playoffs.”

Wright had another monster season for the Panthers with more than 2,200 yards of total offense. Wright was 82-of-131 passing for 1,254 yards with 18 touchdowns and just one interception. Wright was second on the team in rushing with 1,035 yards on 171 carries with 16 touchdowns. Wright also led the Panthers on defense with an incredible 148 tackles with 108 of those being solo tackles, which ended up being eighth in the state of Mississippi.

“I know he’s my nephew but he really deserves whatever awards he receives,” Wright said. “When you have a guy who is anchoring both sides of the ball and special teams, it takes a lot. And we were asking him to throw precision passes and run every other play on offense and he had over 1,000 yards in both categories. And he made over 100 tackles on defense. I wished that had been less but we were on the field so much. He was just so gutsy for us all year. And I love it because he’s not a blazer or have to measurable that teams are always looking for. He’s just a tough kid who loves to play football.”

Wright was also recently named the Region 3-1A Most Valuable Player by the region’s coaches.

Ethel

The Tigers also placed one player on the all-state team in senior Steven Steed.

Steed was named to the Class 1A first-team defense as a long snapper.