It was another tough week for the French Camp basketball teams.

The Panthers dropped three games on the week, falling 59-44 to Nanih Waiya, 63-53 to Eupora and 63-49 to Pisgah.

The Lady Panthers also dropped all three games, falling 70-33 to Nanih Waiya, 57-28 to Pisgah and 50-13 to Eupora.

French Camp will host East Webster on Tuesday and then host Winona on Friday. The following week, French Camp will play at Eupora on Monday and then host Pisgah on Tuesday before taking off for the Christmas break.

Nanih Waiya girls 70, French Camp 33

The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Panthers in every period and took a 37-point win.

Nanih Waiya jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first period and then outscored French Camp 11-10 in the second to lead 27-18 at the half. The Lady Warriors continued to extend its lead in the second half as they outscored the Lady Panthers 25-10 in the third and 18-5 in the fourth to take the win.

Allie Chesser led French Camp with 10 points while Eden Box had seven points.

Nanih Waiya boys 59, French Camp 44

The Warriors opened up an early lead and pulled away late to take a 15-point win over the Panthers.

Nanih Waiya led 15-8 at the end of the first period before French Camp took the second period 13-12 to cut the lead to 27-21 at the half. Nanih Waiya gradually increased its lead in the second half, outscoring French Camp 11-10 in the third and 21-13 in the fourth.

Nick Winters led French Camp with 15 points while Bryce Wilson had 11 points and Benjamin Wright added nine points.

Eupora boys 63, French Camp 53

the Eagles pulled away in the middle two periods to take a 10-point win over the Panthers.

Eupora held a tight 10-9 lead at the end of the first before outscoring French Camp 27-18 in the second for a 37-27 lead at the half. Eupora then outscored French Camp 14-8 in the third to extend the lead to 51-35. French Camp battled back and took the fourth period 18-12 for the final margin.

Nick Winters led French Camp with 18 points while Benjamin Wright had 13 points and Ethan Wright added 12 points.

Eupora girls 50, French Camp 15

The Lady Panthers struggled from the field as they dropped a 35-point decision to the Lady Eagles.

Eupora led 16-3 at the end of the first and 27-9 at the half. Eupora continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring French Camp 14-0 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth.

Pisgah boys 63, French Camp 49

The Dragons pulled away in the second half and took a 14-point win over the Panthers.

Pisgah led 16-12 at the end of the first but French Camp outscored the Dragons 17-11 in the second to take a 29-27 lead at the half. Pisgah then outscored French Camp 20-10 in the third and 16-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Benjamin Wright led French Camp with 14 points while Ethan Wright and Bruce Wilson each had 11 points apiece.

Pisgah girls 57, French Camp 28

The Lady Dragons started fast and took a 49-point win over the Lady Panthers.

Pisgah jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first period and led 29-13 at the half. Pisgah continued to extend the lead, outscoring French Camp 17-10 in the third and 9-5 in the fourth.