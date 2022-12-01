The Winona Christian boys picked up two more wings, taking a pair of blowout wins last week.

The Stars hammered Manchester 70-41 and then blew out Kirk Academy 72-19.

The Lady Stars, playing without injured standout Bella Roberts, split a pair of games, beating Manchester 46-43 and then losing to Kirk 45-22.

Winona has three games scheduled for this week as they will host Tri-County on Monday and begin district play at Carroll at Tuesday. They will finish the week on Thursday as they host Canton.

Winona Christian boys 70, Manchester 41

The Stars pulled away in the second quarter and used a big night from Jake Ware to take a 29-point win over the Mavericks.

Winona led 12-10 at the end of the first and then outscored Manchester 26-12 in the second to lead 38-22 at the half. Winona then outscored Manchester 19-10 in the third to lead 57-32 going to the fourth where each team scored nine points.

Ware had a big night with 32 points and seven rebounds while Reese Johnson had 15 points. Collin Parkinson had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals while Reese Cooper had eight points and four rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 46, Manchester 43

The Lady Stars built a big first-half lead and held on to take a three-point win over the Lady Mavericks on Monday.

Winona jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first period and then outscored Manchester 12-11 to lead 27-17 at the half. Winona extended the lead to 37-26 at the end of the third before Manchester outscored the Lady Stars 17-9 in the fourth to make it close.

Sara Beth Rawles had a big game for the Lady Stars with a double-double effort, scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Olivia Brooks had 11 points and five steals while Swayze Marquerdt had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

Kirk girls 45, Winona Christian 22

The Lady Stars struggled from the field as the Lady Raiders took a 23-point win on Thursday.

Kirk led 5-4 at the end of the first and then outscored Winona 20-9 in the second to take a 25-13 lead into the half. Kirk then continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring Winona 14-6 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth.

Olivia Brooks led Winona with six points and four rebounds while Swayze Marquerdt had six points and three rebounds. Autum Lishman also had three points and eight rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 72, Kirk 19

The Stars started fast and cruised to a 53-point win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Winona led 27-4 at the end of the first and then outscored Kirk 21-8 in the second to lead 48-12 at the half. With a running clock in the second half, Winona outscored Kirk 9-2 in third and 15-5 in the fourth.

Jack Sorgen led Winona with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Brannon Hill had a rare triple double with 11 points, 13 steals, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Landon Bland had 11 points and eight rebounds while Collin Parkinson had nine points.