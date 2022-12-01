The Central Holmes Trojans only got in one game last week and dropped a pair of games to Winston Academy.

The Lady Trojans fell 55-21 to Winston and the Trojans fell 56-34 to Winston.

Tuesday’s contest with Central Holmes was cancelled because of inclement weather.

Central Holmes will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Greenville St. Joseph on Tuesday and will then host Tri-County on Thursday. They will finish on Friday as they travel to Carroll on Friday.

Winston Academy girls 55, Central Holmes 21

The Lady Patriots started fast and took a 34-point win over the Lady Trojans in their only game last week.

Winston jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first period and outscored the Lady Trojans 15-8 in the second period to take a 30-10 lead at the half. Winton took the third period 11-10 and finished by outscoring Central Holmes 14-1 in the fourth to take the win.

Kenzie Baker led Central Holmes with eight points while Taylor Spell had six points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes took a 36-31 win over Winston. After leading 18-17 at the half, Central Holmes outscored Winston 7-5 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth to take the win. Allie McBride led the Lady Trojans with 13 points while Hallie Fancher had nine points.

Winston boys 56, Central Holmes 34

The Trojans dropped their first contest of the season with a 22-point decision to the Patriots.

John Hudson Word led Central Holmes with 10 points. John Ward had six points while Hudson Haffey and Mike Jones had four points each.