The French Camp girls were able to enter the Thanksgiving break on a high note.

The Lady Panthers blew out visiting J.Z. George in a 58-12 win while the Panthers dropped a thrilling 47-44 contest to the Jaguars.

French Camp will return from Christmas break and travel to Nanih Waiya on Monday before hosting Eupora on Thursday. They will finish the week with a road trip to Pisgah.

The following week, FrenchCamp will host East Webster on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and then host Winona on Friday, Dec. 9.

French Camp girls 58, J.Z. George 12

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Jaguars in every period and rolled to a 46-point win last week.

French Camp jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first period and outscored the Lady Jaguars 12-1 to take a 25-3 lead at the half. French Camp then outscored J.Z. George 17-6 in the third and 16-3 in the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 16 points while Nevaeh Milner had 12 points and 13 points. Haelee Black had nine points and Allie Chesser added seven points.

J.Z. George boys 47, French Camp 44

The Jaguars pulled away in the fourth to take a tight three-point win over the Panthers.

J.Z. George jumped out to a 10-4 lead but French Camp outscored the Jaguars 11-8 in the second to cut the lead to 18-15 at the half. French Camp then outscored J.Z. 12-9 in the third to tie the game at 27-27 going to the fourth. The Jaguars then took the fourth period 20-17 to take the win.

Nick Winters led J.Z. with 21 points while Ethan Wright had eight points and Dylan Black added seven points.