Despite missing the playoffs and finishing with a losing record, the coaches of Region 3-1A took notice of French Camp’s Ethan Wright.

Wright was recently voted as the Region’s Most Valuable Player while teammates Silas Hodge and Avery Summers were also named to the team.

Wright had another monster season for the Panthers with more than 2,200 yards of total offense. Wright was 82-of-131 passing for 1,254 yards with 18 touchdowns and just one interception. Wright was second on the team in rushing with 1,035 yards on 171 carries with 16 touchdowns. Wright also led the Panthers on defense with an incredible 148 tackles with 108 of those being solo tackles.

Hodge was also named an all-district selection after a solid junior campaign. Hodge led the Panthers in rushing with 1,068 yards on 145 carries with seven touchdowns. He also had 208 yards receiving on 14 catches with four touchdowns. Hodge also had 138 tackles on defense with 93 solo tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Summers led the Panthers in receiving with 710 yards on 35 carries and 11 touchdowns. Summers had 55 tackles on defense and the team’s only interception.

Hamilton’s Kyzer Verner was named the region’s offensive players of the year after leading the Lions to a 12-1 record and rushing for 2,279 yards on 207 carries with 31 touchdowns.

Sebastopol’s Trey Wilson was named the region’s defensive player of the year, finishing with 112 tackles on the year with 80 solo tackles.

Ethel

Ethel’s Marcus Jones was named the region’s athlete of the year after rushing for 1,578 yards on 271 carries with 21 touchdowns.

Also making the all-district team from Ethel was Anton Clark and Cameron Farmer.

Clark was also a 1,000-yard rusher with 1,126 yards on 142 carries despite missing two games this season. Clark also had 36 tackles on defense while.

Farmer had a solid year on defense as a freshman for the Tigers, finishing with a team-leading 58 tackles.