The Central Holmes boys had a busy week with four games and came away with a pair of wins last week.

The Trojans beat Indianola 56-46 in division play and then took a 67-38 win over Manchester in non-district play. Central Holmes also lost 58-39 to Greenville St. Joseph and 44-34 to Carroll Academy.

Central Holmes will return to play this week as they host Winona Christian on Tuesday and then host Indianola on Thursday. They will finish the week at Benton on Friday.

Greenville St. Joseph boys 58, Central Holmes 39

The Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t recover as they dropped a 19-point decision to the Irish.

St. Joe jumped ahead 14-0 n the first period and outscored the Trojans 14-9 in the second to lead 28-9 at the half. The second half was even as each team scored 13 in the third and 17 in the fourth.

Hayes Hester led Central Holmes with 10 points.

Carroll boys 44, Central Holmes 34

The Rebels overcame a slow start and pulled away in the second half to take a 10-point win over the Trojans.

Central Holmes outscored Carroll 13-8 in the first period but the Rebels took the second period 11-8 to cut the lead to 21-19 at the half. Carroll then outscored Central Holmes 12-7 in the third to take a 31-27 lead into the fourth. Carroll then outscored Central Holmes 13-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Bryce Hester led Central Holmes with 16 points while John Ward had seven points.

Central Holmes boys 56, Indianola 46

The Trojans used a big second period and held of the Colonels to take a 10-point win on Thursday.

Each team scored 13 points in the first period before Central Holmes outscored Indianola 18-5 in the second to take a 31-18 lead at the half. Indianola outscored Central Holmes 16-12 in the third while the Trojans took the fourth period 13-12.

John Ward led Central Holmes with 24 points while John Word had nine points.

Central Holmes boys 67, Manchester 38

The Trojans dominated the first half and cruised to a 29-point win.

Central Holmes outscored Manchester 21-4 in the first period and 22-6 in the second to lead 43-10 at the half. Manchester outscored Central Holmes 25-19 in the third while the Trojans took the fourth 5-3.

John Ward led Central Holmes with 16 points while Bryce Hester and John Word each had 13 points apiece. Eli Carr also had 12 points for the Trojans.