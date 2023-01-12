After struggling for most of the season, the Central Holmes girls had a good week on the hardwoods, winning all four games they played.

The Lady Trojans picked up wins over Greenville St. Joseph (48-22), Indianola (34-26), Manchester (42-37) and Carroll (47-44).

Central Holmes will return to play this week as they host Winona Christian on Tuesday and then host Indianola on Thursday. They will finish the week at Benton on Friday.

Central Holmes girls 47, Carroll 44

The Lady Trojans pulled ahead in the two middle periods and took a three-point win over the Lady Rebels.

Carroll led 10-7 at the end of the first but Central Holmes outscored the Lady Rebels 15-10 in the se and to take a 22-20 lead at the half. Central Holmes outscored Carroll 13-10 in the third and led 35-30 going to the fourth. Carroll took the fourth period 14-12 for the final margin.

Rylee Sizemore led Central Holmes with 11 points while Ella Hendry had 10 points.

Central Holmes girls 42, Manchester 37

The Lady Trojans used a big first half and held on to take a five-point win over the Lady Mavericks on Friday.

Central Holmes outscored Manchester 10-8 in the first and 13-4 in the second and led 23-12 at the half. Manchester then outscored Central Holmes 14-7 in the third to cut the lead to 30-26 going to the fourth. The Lady Trojans took the fourth period 12-11 for the final margin.

Ella Hendry led Central Holmes with 13 points while Olivia McBride had nine points.

Manchester won the junior high game 27-21 as Allie McBride had nine points.

Central Holmes girls 34, Indianola 26

The Lady Trojans used a big fourth period and took an eight-point win over the Lady Colonels on Thursday.

Indianola led 6-4 at the end of the first while Central Holmes took the second period 10-7 and led 14-13 at the half. Indianola used a 9-5 advantage in the third to take a 22-20 lead into the fourth. But Central Holmes outscored Indianola 14-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 11 points.

Central Holmes won the junior high game 43-3 as Allie McBride had 15 points and Hallie Fancher and Zoey Jones had eight points.

Central Holmes girls 48, Greenville St. Joseph 22

The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Irish in every period and took a 26-point win on Saturday.

Central Holmes led 13-3 at the end of the first and 25-11 at the half. Central Holmes continued to extend the end, outscoring St. Joseph 16-9 in the third and 7-2 in the fourth.

Taylor Spell led Central Holmes with 16 points while Allie McBride had 11 points.

Central Holmes won the junior high game 50-2 as Claire Tate had 15 points and Emma Steen had 10 points.