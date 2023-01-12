It was another rough week for the French Camp basketball teams as they were swept in a pair of division games.

The French Camp girls lost 64-28 to Leake County and 59-19 to McAdams.

The boys French Camp boys lost 67-28 to Leake County and 79-28 to McAdams.

French Camp will return to action this week as they host Sebastopol and play at Noxapater on Friday.

Leake County girls 64, French Camp 28

The Lady Gators outscored the Lady Panthers in every period and took a 36-point win over the Lady Panthers.

Leake County jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first period and outscored French Camp 13-8 in the second to lead 33-12 at the half. Leake County continued to extend its lead and outscored French Camp 9-8 in the third and 22-5 in the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 15 points.

Leake County boys 67, French Camp 28

The Gates outscored the Panthers in every period and took a 39-point win.

Leake led 12-5 at the end of the first and then outscored French Camp 22-5 in the second to lead 34-10 at the half. Leake continued to extend its lead in the second half and outscored French Camp 18-12 in the third. And 13-6 in the fourth.

Will Taylor led French Camp with nine points while Ben Wright had eight points and Ethan Wright added six points.

McAdams girls 59, French Camp 19

The Lady Bulldogs built an early lead and took a 40-point win over the Lady Panthers.

McAdams led 15-7 in the first and outscored French Camp 15-3 in the second to lead 30-10 at the half. McAdams then outscored French Camp 19-2 in the third and led 49-12 going to the fourth. McAdams also took the fourth 8-7 for the final margin.

McAdams boys 79, French Camp 28

The Bulldogs dominated the first three periods and took a 51-point win over the Panthers.

McAdams led 23-8 at the end of the first and then outscored French Camp 24-8 in the second to lead 47-16 at the half. McAdams took the third period 18-8 and led 65-24 and finished by outscored the Panthers 14-4 to take the win.

Reese Churchill led French Camp with six points while Ben Wright had five points. Gavin Fox and Eli Withers each chipped in four points apiece.