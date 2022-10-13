The Central Holmes Trojans had little trouble with the Benton Raiders on Friday night.

The Trojans racked up 494 yards of offense and took a 43-6 win over the Raiders.

Central Holmes improves to 3-5 on the season and will host Oak Hill on Friday night in a non-division contest.

Central Holmes football coach Mitch Womack said the Trojans dominated the Raiders on both sides of the football.

“Offensively and defensively, I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage,” Womack said. “We were able to negate their rushing attack and we were able to run the ball like we have. And I thought we had our best tackling day of the season so far. Lamarion ran the ball really well and some of the other backs ran it well. It was a good night and our kids played hard.”

Central Holmes got the ball to start the game and scored on the second play from scrimmage when Lamarion Buchanan scored on a 34-yard run. Dan Lindsey hit the PAT and Central Holmes led 7-0.

After a 55-yard run by Buchanan, the Trojans fumbled on the Benton 5. But a bad snap on the punt led to a safety and the Trojans led 9-0. After the punt, Central Holmes scored three plays later on a 31-yard pass from John Ward to Bryce Hester. Lindsey’s PAT was good and Central Holmes led 16-0.

After Josh Robinson intercepted a Benton pass, the Trojans scored on the next play as Buchanan went 60 yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed and Central Holmes led 23-0.

After a Benton punt, Central Holmes went 55 yards in four plays and scored on the first play of the second quarter when Buchanan found the end zone on a 50-yard run. Lindsey hit the PAT and Central Holmes led 30-0, a score that held until halftime.

After fumbling on the last two possession of the first half, the Trojans scored on their first two possession of the second half. The Trojans went 61 yards in 12 plus and scored on a 9-yard run by Robinson. Lindsey hit the PAT and Central Holmes led 37-0.

After another Benton punt, the Trojans added its last points on a 23-yard run by Ashton Tate.

“We let some of the younger kids play a good bit,” Womack said. “We threw some younger kids earlier in the night and they stepped up and got some reps without the clock running. We needed a game like that so we can get those young guys more reps. We might need them in the playoffs and it was good to see what they could do.”

The Trojans had 407 yards rushing and 87 passing for 494 yards of total offens.e Buchanan had 195 yards rushing on six carries while Sean Harrell had 72 yards on six carries. Ashton Tate had 68 yards on eight carries while Josh Robinson had 31 yards on 10 carries. Kade Ward had 35 yards on six carries. John Ward was 3-of-3 passing for 87yards. Hudson Haffey had two catches for 57 yards while Bryce Hester had one catch for 30 yards.

Gibson Parrish led the Trojans in tackles with seven stops while Carson Burrell had six tackles. John C. Riley, Mike Jones and Aiden Adcock each had five tackles while Cayton Edwards and Aston Tate had four tackles. Josh Robinson had three tackles an an interception while Logan Engle, Hudson Haffey, Collin Magee and Kade Ward each had three tackles.