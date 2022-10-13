Winona Christian football coach Ken Chandler knew his squad would have a tough time against Marshall Academy.

The Patriots had 363 yards of offense and scored 22 second-half points to pull away and take a 36-14 win over the Stars.

The Stars fall to 4-4 on the season and will travel to 2-6 North Delta on Friday night.

Chandler said his team had its opportunities but were overmatched against the Patriots.

“We knew we could movie the ball on them but knew we couldn’t stop them either,” Chandler said. “We fumbled it around and had three turnovers. They have a big running back and we have struggled tackling the running backs all year. He just had his way with us. We left some points on the field. It really should have been 35-28. We played hard but played sloppy. I can’t blame the effort.”

Winona Christian only scored once in the first half on a unique play. Punter Reese Johnson had a punt blocked but picked up the punt and ran it in from 42 yards out. Jack Sorgen kicked the PAT and the Stars trailed 14-7 at the half.

Winona Christian’s other score came in the second half when Brannon Hill hit Colin Parkinson on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Sorgen hit the PAT for the last of Winona Christian’s points.

“We are rebuilding and it will be one block at a time,” Chandler said. “We are trying to get the program back to where it has been. But it has been tough this year with injuries. We are really young at linebacker. We have an eighth grader and a ninth grader out there trying to tackle a running back who weighs 225 pounds and is really strong. He was hard to tackle with the guys we had on the field. We are starting a lot of young guys and it’s a lot of difference between a senior and an eighth grader.”

The Stars had 286 yards of total offense with 203 rushing and 83 passing. Ware had 99 yards rushing on 17 carries and three catches for 19 yards. Brannon Hill was 7-of18 passing for 83 yards and had 32 yards rushing on 10 carries.

“Jake Ware had another good game,” Chandler said. “We had almost 300 yards of offense and punted a few times but they never really stopped us. We had some dropped passes and fumbled a hook and lateral. As long as Jake Ware takes the field, we feel like we have a chance. Honestly, the effort is remarkable considering how bad it was last year.”

On defense, Collin Moore led the Stars with seven tackles while Ware and Johnny Greene each had six tackles apiece. Parkinson and Bryce Harville each had five tackles while Will Irwin, Braxton Leach and Reese Johnson each had four tackles. Alex Crisp and Wyatt Merriweather each had three tackles while Logan Shearer each had two tackles apiece.

Marshall had 258 yards rushing as Hayes Henry rushed for 152 yards and four TDs on 12 carries while Brody Whitiker had 106 yards on 12 carries and was also 4-of-9 passing for 105 yards.