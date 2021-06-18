Winona Christian football coach Ken Chandler remembers Jake Ware when he was just “a little squirt.”

Now Chandler will get a chance to coach one of Class 3A’s best athletes.

Ware is coming off one of the best all-around sports seasons in school history where he was named an all-district selection in baseball, football, and basketball.

Ware returns for his senior season for the Stars and is expected to be a major contributor and is one of the Top 10 Players to Watch for The Star-Herald this season.

Chandler said even though its years since he was at the same school with Ware, he is very familiar with the rising senior.

“I started watching his film as soon as I took the job,” Chandler said. “And I played against him in junior high when I was at Kirk. And he started at corner as a ninth grader for the high school team. So, I’m well aware of what he is capable of doing.”

Ware was thrown in the fire last season, taking the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Stars. He rushed for 812 yards on 130 attempts and threw for 763 yard and seven TDs.

“We aren’t going to use him at quarterback,” Chandler said. “I think he is more of a natural slot who can do a lot of things for us on offense. He can run the speed sweeps and the bubble routes. And he is really good with the ball in his hands. He is a good worker and leader. He is everything I thought he would be. He is my guy.”

Chandler said even though Ware won’t be at quarterback, he expects him to be all over the field for the Stars.

“I’m more of a true spread guy and I expect him to get the ball a lot,” Chandler said. “I can see him playing multiple positions. He might line up at slot or in the backfield. I don’t want him to run the ball between the tackles 20 times a game but I’m going to get him the ball as best I can.”

On defense, Ware has played cornerback and safety in the past. But Chandler says they are looking to move Ware a little closer to the ball.

“We think he’s going to be an outside linebacker for us,” Chandler said. “We have been tinkering around with some stuff with him. You want him to get him around the ball. We know that he could play safety or corner but want to see where he fits best for us.”

Chandler said it really doesn’t matter where Ware lines up, he thinks he will be effective.

“He’s going to be good at whatever he does,” Chandler said. “He’s a good basketball player and went out for baseball after now playing the year before and had a really good year. He was leaving workouts today and going to take a golf lesson. He’s going to have to be the guy for us this year.”

Depending on what coach is asked, there are different opinions on what Ware’s best sport is. In basketball, Ware was the district Most Valuable Player and averaged 17 points, six rebounds and six assists a game after averaging 21 points a game as a sophomore.

“He had an awesome season,” WCS coach Nick Mumme said. “I thought he improved his overall game last year. As a sophomore, he averaged 21 points a game and averaged fewer points last year. I thought he improved his overall game and got his teammates more involved. He averaged more assists and more rebounds than he did last year. He’s an awesome player and I’m excited to see what he can do in his senior year. I think basketball is his best sport but he’s a good baseball and football player. He’s just an all-around good athlete. At a small school, you have to have those kinds of kids that play multiple sports. He’s the kind of kid that you want at a small school and he’s one of the best in our association.”