Winona Christian recently held its athletic banquet for the 2021-22 school year.
Here is a list of those awards:
Softball
Offensive MVP: Lennie Kate Wood
Defensive MVP: Sara Beth Rawles
District MVP: Sara Beth Rawles
All District: Sare Beth Rawles,
Allie Leach,
Miranda McDaniel,
Lennie Kate Wood
All District Honorable Mention: Hilary Beckwith
Allie Rawles
Kaylah Brooke Varnes
Terri Clair Cain
Brantley Stanford
High School Girls Basketball
MVP: Bella Roberts
Defensive MVP: Olivia Brooks
Offensive MVP: Audrey Eldridge
Most Improved: Swayze Marquerdt
Coaches Award: Autum Lishman
District MVP: Bella Roberts
All District: Olivia Brooks,
Audrey Eldridge,
Sara Beth Rawles
Autum Lishman
MAIS All-Star game: Audrey Eldridge
Jr. High Girls Basketball
MVP: Hannah Robertson
Defensive MVP: Terri Clair Cain
Offensive MVP: Allie Leach
Most Improved: Brantley Stanford
Coaches Award: Sophie Bilsky
High School Football
MVP: Jake Ware
Defensive MVP: Bryce Harville
Offensive MVP: Jake Ware
Star Award: Braden Stanford
Coaches Award: Stone Bowering, Parker Bledsoe
All District: Jake Ware
Collin Parkinson
Bryce Harville
Lane Beckwith
All District Honorable Mention: Grayson Jones, Stone Bowering, Braden Stanford, Tucker Sykes, Hunter Smith, Sam Thompson
All Star Team: Landon Wilson
Tuff Award: Colton Crosby
Jr. High Football
MVP: Braxton Leach
Defensive MVP: Holland Self
Offensive MVP: Johnny Greene
Star Award: Wil Irwin
Coaches Award: Aden Lewis, Nathan Bracken
Most Improved: Kaleb King
High School Boys Basketball
MVP: Jake Ware
Defensive MVP: Reese Cooper
Offensive MVP: Reese Johnson, Collin Parkinson
Most Improved: Landon Bland
Coaches Award: Jack Sorgen
District MVP: Jake Ware
All-District: Reese Johnson, Collin Parkinson, Landon Bland
Jr. High Boys Basketball
MVP: Brannon Hill
Defensive MVP: Johnny Greene
Offensive MVP: Braxton Leach
Most Improved: Holland Self
Coaches Award: Will Irwin
High School Baseball
MVP: Parker Bledsoe
Offensive MVP: Jake Ware
Defensive MVP: Bryce Harville
Pitching MVP: Trace Carpenter
Silver Slugger: Collin Parkinson
300 Club: Jake Ware, Brannon Hill,
Parker Bledsoe, Trace Carpenter,Collin Parkinson, Bryce Harville, Lane Beckwith
High School Cheer
Captain: Audrey Eldridge
Co-Captain: Avery Lowery
Coach’s Award: Allie Rawles
Jr. High Cheer
Captain: Hannah Robertson
Co-Captain: Brantley Stanford
Coach’s Award: Carrlee Holder
Sporting Clay
Top Varsity Shooter: Braden Stanford
Top JV Shooter: Brannon Hill
High School Girls Track
Best All-Around: Bella Roberts
Best Sprinter: Hanah Ware
Best Distance: Caitlin Mullins
Best Field: Olivia Brooks
Best Hurdler: Katie Ware
Jr. High Girls Track
Best Sprinter: Hannah Robertson
Best Distance: MaKenzie Ingold
Best Field: Allie Leach
Scholar Athlete
Female: Audrey Eldridge
Male: Hunter Smith
Most Outstanding Athlete: Parker Bledsoe
Golf
Top Golfer: Trace Carpenter
Tennis
No. 1 Girls Player: Allie Rawles
Most Improved Girl Player: MaKayla McDaniel
No. 1 Boys Player: John Carter Walker
Most Improved Boys Player: Jack Sorgen
Best Girls Serve: Bella Roberts
Girls No. 2 Singles: Terri Claire Cain
Girls No. 2 Doubles: Lucy Oliver
Girls No. 2 Doubles: Piper Davis
Mixed Doubles: Olivia Brooks
Rising Star: Riley Harville
Best Boys Serve: Deuce Mooneyham
Boys No. 1 Singles: Eli Lewis
Boys No. 1 Doubles: Reese Cooper
Boys No. 2 Doubles: Trager Yeoman