With both teams struggling, Ethel found a matchup they liked in rival French Camp.

Ethel swept a pair of games from French Camp, as the Tigers won 57-44 while the Lady Tigers took a 32-22 win. Ethel was swept by Sebastopol in their other game last week as the Lady Tigers fell 40-12 while the Tigers fell 52-38.

French Camp lost its also lost its other contest last week, falling to Noxapater. The Lady Panthers fell 54-28 to Noxapater while the Panthers fell 36-22 to the Tigers.

Ethel will return to play this wee as they travel to Noxapater on Tuesday and then travel to Leake County on Friday.

French Camp will return to play this week as they play at Leake County on Tuesday and at McAdams on Friday.

Ethel boys 57, French Camp 44

The Tigers outscored the Panthers in each of the first three periods and held on to take a 13-point win.

Ethel led 12-5 at the end of the first period and then outscored French Camp 16-7 in the second period to lead 28-12 at the half. Ethel then outscored French Camp 15-9 in the third and led 43-21 going to the fourth. French Camp then outscored Ethel 23-14 in the fourth for the final margin.

Clifford Merritt led Ethel with 15 points while Anton Clark had 13 points. Jake Newman had 11 points while Jaylin Estes had nine points and Bobo Hubbert added eight points.

Nick Winters led French Camp with 12 points while Ethan Wright had 11 points and Benjamin Wright added nine points.

Ethel girls 32, French Camp 22

The Lady Tigers jumped ahead early and took a 10-point win over the Lady Panthers on Friday.

Ethel jumped out to a 15-1 lead in the first period and led 20-3 at the half. French Camp fought back in the second half and outscored Ethel 11-10 in the third and 8-2 in the fourth for the final margin.

Eden Box led French Camp with 15 points.

Sebastopol girls 40, Ethel 12

The Lady Bobcats pulled away after the first period and took a 28-point win over the Lady Tigers on Tuesday in division play.

Each team scored six points in the first period while Sebastopol outscored the Lady Tigers 8-0 in the second period to lead 14-6 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Ethel 13-2 in the third and 10-4 in the fourth for the final margin.

Sebastopol boys 52, Ethel 38

The Bobcats pulled away in the second half and took a 14-point win over Tigers.

Sebastopol led 10-9 at the end of the first and went into halftime tied 17-17. But the Bobcats outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third and 16-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Anton Clark led Ethel with 14 points while Bobo Hubbert had 10 points and Davion Hunt added six points.

Noxapater girls 54, French Camp 28

The Lady tigers dominated the first three periods and took a 26 point win over the Lady Panthers to open district play on Tuesday.

Noxapater jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first period and then outscored French Camp 16-9 in the second to lead 35-15 at the half. Noxapater then outscored French Camp 17-7 in the third to lead 52-22 going to the fourth. French Camp then took the fourth period 6-4 for the final margin.

Lanice Green had 11 points to lead French Camp while Eden Box had nine points.

Noxapater boys 36, French Camp 22

The Tigers used a big second period and took a hard-fought 13-point win over the Panthers.

French Camp led 9-5 at the end of the first before Noxapater outscored French Camp 13-3 in the second to lead 18-12 at the half. Noxapater then outscored French Camp 6-4 in the third and 11-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Benjamin Wright had eight points for French Camp while Ethan Wright had six points.