The Winona Christian boys remained unbeaten on the season with two more wins last week.

The Stars improved to 15-0 on the season as they beat Desoto Christian 71-44 on Thursday and then beat Delta Academy 65-42 on Friday.

The Lady Stars improved to 17-2 on the season with a 52-35 win over Oak Hill on Thursday and then beat Delta Academy 54-31 on Friday.

Winona Christian will return to play this week with a trio of games. Winona will host Indianola on Tuesday and will then host Greenville St. Joseph on Friday. They will play at Pillow on Saturday to finish out the week.

Winona Christian boys 71, Desoto Christian 44

The Stars used a big second half to pull away and beat Desoto on Thursday.

Winona led 20-16 at the end of the first period but Desoto outscored the Stars 12-10 in the second to cut the lead to 30-28 at the half. Winona then exploded in the third period and outscored Desoto 26-11 in the third to take a 56-39 into the fourth. Winona then took the fourth period 15-5 for the final margin.

Jake Ware led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points and six rebounds. Jack Sorgen had 16 points while Landon bland had 14 points and five rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 52, Oak Hill 35

The Lady Stars pulled away in the second half and took a 17-point win over the Lady Raiders on Thursday.

The first half was tight as Winona outscored Oak Hill 13-11 in the first and 12-11 in the second to lead 25-22 at the half. Winona then started to pull away in the second half as they outscored Oak Hill 13-7 in the third and 14-6 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had a big game as she pumped in 24 points and pulled down six rebounds. Sara Beth Rawles had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Olivia Brooks had 12 points and five rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 65, Delta 42

The Stars dominated in the first half and cruised to a 23-point win over the Raiders on Friday.

Winona jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first half and then outscored Delta 21-7 in the second to lead 40-16 at the half. Delta took the third period 13-11 while Winona outscored Delta 14-13 in the fourth for the final margin.

Reese Johnson led Winona Christian with 19 points and six rebounds while Jake Ware had 18 points and eight rebounds. Collin Parkinson also chipped in nine points.

Winona Christian girls 54, Delta 31

The Lady Stars started fast and finished strong to take a 23-point win over the Lady Raiders on Friday.

Winona opened up a 15-5 lead in the first half and then outscored Delta 14-13 in the second to lead 29-18 at the half. Winona took the third period 10-9 and then outscored Delta 15-4 to pull way and take the easy win.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 17 points and seven rebounds while Olivia Brooks had 15 points and four steals. Sara Beth Rawles had eight points while Lennie Kate Wood added six points.