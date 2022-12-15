French Camp played two games last week but weren’t able to come away with a win, falling to Pisgah and Eupora.

The Lady Pantherss fell 54-41 to Eupora on Monday and then lost 48-32 to Pisgah on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost 54-41 to Eupora and 61-34 to Pisgah.

French Camp is off for the Christmas holidays and will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 as they host Noxapater to begin division play. They will play at rival Ethel on Friday, Jan. 6 to round out that week.

Pisgah boys 61, French Camp 34

The Panthers couldn’t hold onto a first-period lead as the Dragons pulled away in the last three periods to take a 27-point win.

French Camp led 15-11 at the end of the first period before Pisgah outscored the Panthers 23-10 in the second period to take a 32-19 lead at the half. Pisgah continued to extend its lead in the second half as they outscored French Camp 14-7 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth.

Nick Winters led French Camp with nine points while Ethan Wright, Benjamin Wright and Dylan Black each had five points apiece.

Pisgah girls 48, French Camp 32

The Lady Panthers weren’t able to hold onto an Ealy lead as the Lady Dragons pulled away in the middle two periods to take a 16-point win.

French Camp led 11-10 at the end of the first period before Pisgah outscored the Lady Panthers 16-5 in the second period to lead 26-16 at the half. Pisgah extended its lead in the second half, outscoring French Camp 11-6 in the third and 11-10 n the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 16 points.

Eupora boys 54, French Camp 41

The Eagles built a first-half lead and held on to take a 13-point win.

Eupora led 8-5 at the end of the first and then outscored French Camp 23-10 in the second to take a 31-15 lead into the half. French Camp battled back in the second half as they outscored Eupora 13-11 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth.

Benjamin Wright led French Camp with 13 points while Ethan Wright had 10 points. Gavin Fox had six points while Eli Withers added five points.

Eupora girls 49, French Camp 29

The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 20-point win over the Lady Panthers.

Eupora jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first period and led 25-10 at the half. French Camp then outscored Eupora 14-9 in the third to extend the lead to 39-19 going to the fourth, where each team scored nine points.

Eden Box led French Camp with 13 points.