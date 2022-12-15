For the second time this season, Winona Christian swept rival Carroll in high school basketball action.

The Lady Stars used a 27-point effort by Bella Roberts to beat Carroll 49-22 while the Stars got a double-double from Jake Ware to take a 65-47 win over the Rebels.

Winona Christian will be off this week and turn to action on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29 for their Christmas Tournament.

Winona Christian girls 49, Carroll 22

The Lady Stars got a big game from Bella Roberts as they rolled to a 27-point win over the Lady Rebels.

The game was tight early as Winona held a slim 13-11 lead in the first period. Winona then outscored Carroll 10-3 in the second period and led 23-14 at the half. Winona then pulled away in the second half as they outscored Carroll 15-5 in the third and 11-3 in the fourth to take the win.

Bella Roberts led all scorers with 28 points and six rebounds. Olivia Brooks had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Swayze Marquerdt had four points and six steals while Sara Beth Rawles had three points and 10 rebounds.

Anna Laken Taylor led Carroll with seven points while Bella Carter had six points.

Winona Christian boys 65, Carroll 47

The Stars took an early lead and pulled away late to take an 18-point win over the Rebels.

Winona Christian led 19-14 at the end of the first and then outscored Carroll 18-11 in the second for a 37-25 lead at the half. Carroll then outscored Winona 15-12 in the third to cut the lead to 49-40 going to the fourth. Winona then pulled away as they outscored Carroll 16-7 to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Reese Johnson had 17 points and nine rebounds while Collin Parkinson had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jack Sorgen also chipped in six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Brennan Blaylock led Carroll with 16 points while Mathis Beck had 12 points. Drake Dunn had nine points while Landon Grantham had six points.