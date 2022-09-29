With the Trojan War and Mediterranean Sea travels, Odysseus was absent from his home on the island of Ithaca for 20 years. The Kosciusko football team has not been away from its Landrum Field home that long. It just feels that way.

When the Whippets begin Region 4-4A play against Choctaw Central for homecoming Friday evening, it will be the first home game in 342 days, dating back to a 56-6 October 22, 2021 victory over Northeast Lauderdale. This year's jamboree and the first five games were on the road while the new all-weather turf field was installed.

“We’re excited about getting to play at home in front of our home crowd,” said coach Casey Orr. “I’m excited for our seniors. Our kids have handled the adversity very well.”

Delays in the installation resulted in three scheduled home games becoming road games. The Whippets came through the lengthy road trip in good form, going 4-1, but as the song says, “There's no place like home.”

Kosciusko won games against Lewisburg, Yazoo County and Choctaw County that were moved. “I think that speaks volumes for our kids,” Orr said.

Jokingly, he said “We have played so well on the road, we just might have to call them (Choctaw Central) and say we will be coming over there.”