Kosciusko senior Presley Fulgham was honored by the city's school board as a two-time gold medalist at the MHSAA 4A state track meet. “I was excited about it,” she said of the honor.

Fulgham won the pole vault as a sophomore in 2021 and repeated last spring. She just missed a medal as an eighth grader in 2019, finishing fourth. The state meet was not held her freshman year due to COVID.

She has been traveling to Colliersville, Tennessee, to work at a vaulting club and feels she can go over the bar at 10 feet. “She’s a competitor who wants to get better,” said Kosciusko girls track coach Eleazarus Greenleaf.

Fulgham also plays soccer for Kosciusko as a defenseman and will work on the pole vault at practices Tuesdays and Thursdays. She hopes to continue vaulting at the next level, but does not know where that will be.