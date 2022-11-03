﻿With the World Series and the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions both going on, we present a Jeopardy-style quiz highlighting the Baseball Hall of Fame. Be sure to phrase your responses in the form of a question.

1. The Hall of Fame is located in Cooperstown, N. Y. because this man was erroneously credited with inventing the sport there.

2. Say Hey, he made “The Catch” during the 1954 World Series.

3. This great lefty was the youngest person elected to the Hall of Fame.

4. The Georgia Peach won 12 AL batting titles.

5. He earned the nickname Mr. October as a two-time World Series MVP.

6. His 18 World Series homers are a record.

7. “Pops” hit the trifecta in 1979 – National League MVP, championship series MVP and World Series MVP.

8. 1905 was during the deadball era, but three shutouts in the World Series is still an extremely impressive feat.

9. He played in a record 2,632 consecutive games.

10. Tragically, this great right fielder perished in a plane crash while on a humanitarian mission following an earthquake.

Answers:

1. Who is Abner Doubeday

2. Who is Willie Mays

3. Who is Sandy Koufax

4. Who is Ty Cobb

5. Who is Reggie Jackson

6. Who is Mickey Mantle

7. Who is Willie Stargell

8. Who is Christy Mathewson

9. Who is Cal Ripkin Jr.

10. Who is Roberto Clemente