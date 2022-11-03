Kosciusko girls finished fifth at the MHSAA Middle School Cross Country Classic for medium schools (3A and 4A).

The Lady Whippets finished with a team score of 114, trailing Corinth (41), South Pontotoc (83), Pontotoc (93) and Gulfport (109).

“I'm very proud of all of them,” said coach Emily Martin. “We had some different weather from what we have been running in. It's a lot colder so it was harder for them to get their breathing under control But we had lot of PRs (personal records).”

Temperatures were in the mid 50s, with a brisk wind.

Kosciusko was led by Klara Tran, a seventh grader, who finished 17th in a field of 98 with time of 13:50.37 for 3,000 meters (appropriately 1.86 miles) at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. By finishing in the top 20, she won a medal.

“That was awesome,” Martin said.

Tran was followed by Lainey Greenlee 30th (14:25.74), Ryleigh Gove 38th (15:05.88), Ashari Winters 39th (15:09.18), Dianna Hernandez 48th (15:54.82), Emery Barber 55th (16:14.86) and Scarlett Armstrong (16:14.90).

Gove, Hernandez and Barber are eighth graders who will join the varsity, beginning with a meet Saturday at French Camp. That will give the Lady Whippets five runners to compete as a team.

Kosciusko's only boy at the middle school meet, Ezra Keegan, was 46th in a field of 128 with a clocking of 13:03.52, a PR. He is a seventh grader