The Winona Christian basketball teams swept three opponents this week, including a pair of district games.

The Stars took a thrilling 51-50 win over Carroll and also beat Tri-County 56-50 and Canton 58-27.

The Lady Stars also took three wins, beating Carroll 51-27, Tri-County 45-20 and Canton 58-27.

Winona Christian will return to play this week with a pair of games as they host Central Hinds on Monday and will then host Carroll on Thursday.

Winona Christian boys 51, Carroll 50

The district rivals went down to the wire as the Stars took a one-point win on Tuesday.

Winona jumped out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first while Carroll took the second period 20-16 and the Stars led 29-25 at the half. Carroll outscored Winona 15-11 in third to tie the game at 40-40 going to the fourth. Carroll led 50-48 and Landon bland made two free throws for the Stars to tie the game. The Stars got a late steal and a full-court pass to Reese Cooper who got fouled with less than a second left to play. After missing the first, Cooper made the second to give the Stars the win.

Jake Ware led Winona Christian with 28 points and 11 rebounds while Reese Johnson had nine points and seven rebounds. Bland also had five points and five rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 51, Carroll 27

The Lady Stars pulled away in the middle two periods and took a 24-point win over the rival Lady Rebels.

Winona held a slim 7-5 lead at the end of the first and then outscored Carroll 16-8 in the second to lead 23-13 at the half. Winona extended its lead in the second half as they outscored Carroll 15-4 in the third and 13-10 in the fourth.

Olivia Brooks led Winona Christian with 20 points and six steals while Lucy Oliver had 11 points. Edda Holman had seven points while Sara Beth Rawles also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 56, Tri-County 50

The Stars put three players in double digits scoring and held the Rebels scoreless in overtime to take a six-point win over Tri-County.

Winona led 17-12 at the end of the first period but Tri-County outscored the Stars 16-10 in the second and led 28-27 at the half. Tri-County extended its lead in the third, outscoring Winona 16-10 to lead 44-37. But Winona took the fourth period 13-7 to force overtime tied at 50-50. Winona then outscored Tri-County 6-0 in overtime to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona with 17 points and six rebounds while Reese Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Collin Parkinson had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Winona Christian girls 45, Tri-County 20

The Lady Stars pulled away in the second half to take a 25-point win over the Lady Rebels on Monday.

Tri-County led 5-4 at the end of the first while Winona outscored the Lady Rebels 12-8 in the second to lead 16-13 at the half. Winona outscored Tri-County 13-5 in the third and 16-2 in the fourth to take the win.

Olivia Brooks led Winona with 20 points, five steals and four rebounds while Lennie Kate Wood had nine points. Autum Lishman also had six points and eight rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 58, Canton 27

The Stars fell behind early but rallied to take a 31-point win over the Panthers.

Canton jumped out to a 16-7 but Winona outscored the Panthers 21-6 in the second to lead 28-22 at the half. The Stars then pulled away in the third, outscoring Canton 20-3 to lead 48-25 going to the fourth. The Stars took the fourth 10-2 for the final margin.

Jake Ware led Winona with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals while Reese Johnson had 10 points. Reese Cooper had nine points and eight rebounds while Jack Sorgen had nine points and five steals.

Winona Christian girls 48, Canton 26

The Lady Stars started fast and took a 22-point win over the Lady Panthers on Thursday.

Winona jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first period and outscored Canton 12-4 to lead 28-8 at the half. Winona took the third period 10-5 and led 38-13. Canton outscored Winona 13-10 for the final margin.

Olivia Brooks led Winona with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals while Bella Roberts had 11 points and seven rebounds. Swayze Marquerdt also had six points, three rebounds and two steals.