The Winona Christian boys stayed unbeaten on the season with three more wins last week.

After a 68-20 blowout win over Indianola on Tuesday, the Stars took a big 62-43 win over Greenville St. Joseph on Tuesday in district play. The Stars finished the week with a big 52-46 win over Class 5A Pillow on Friday.

The Lady Stars won two of three games last week, beating Indianola 56-22 on Tuesday and Greenville Christian 54-8 on Thursday. They finished by falling 55-30 to 5A power Pillow on Friday.

The Stars improve to 18-0 on the season while the Lady Stars move to 19-3 on the season.

Winona Christian has just one game schedule this week as they will travel to Indianola on Tuesday. They will return with three games the following week as they will travel to Marshall on Monday, Jan. 16 and then travel to Central Holmes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. WCS will then finish the week on Friday, Jan. 20 at Greenville St. Joseph.

Winona Christian boys 52, Pillow 46

The Stars overcame a first-half deficit and rallied to take a six-point win over the Mustangs on Friday.

Winona held a slim 14-13 lead at the end of the first before Pillow outscored the Stars 14-10 in the second to lead 27-24 at the half. Winona then outscored Pillow 14-10 in the third to take a 38-37 lead going into the fourth. Winona then outscored Pillow 14-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Jake Ware had a big night with 25 points and six rebounds while Brannon hill had 10 points and four steals. Landon bland had eight points and 10 rebounds. Collin Parkinson also had six points and three blocks.

Pillow girls 55, Winona Christian 30

The Lady Mustangs pulled away in the second half and took a 25-point win over the Lady Stars.

Pillow jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first period before Winona outscored the Lady Mustangs 12-8 in the second and trailed 23-20 at the half. But Pillow pulled away in the second half, outscoring Winona 10-3 in the third and 21-3 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had another solid game with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Sara Beth Rawles also pulled down eight rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 62, Greenville St. Joseph 43

The Stars used a big third period to pull away and take a 19-point win over the Irish on Thursday in a key district contest.

St. Joseph led 14-12 at the end of the first period before the Stars outscored the Irish 16-10 in the second to lead 28-24 at the half. But Winona then outscored St. Joseph 20-9 in the third to take a 48-33 lead into the fourth. The Stars took the fourth period 14-10 for the final margin.

Reese Cooper led Winona with 18 points and five rebounds while Reese Johnson had nine points and six rebounds. Jake Ware had eight points and 10 rebounds while Brannon hill had seven points.

Winona Christian girls 54, Greenville St. Joseph 8

The Lady Stars had little trouble with the Lady Irish and took a 46-point win.

Winona outscored St. Joseph 15-1 in the first and 22-5 in the second to lead 37-6 at the half. Winona then outscored St. Joe 13-2 in the third and 4-0 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Olivia Brooks had 10 points and six rebounds. Autum Lishman had 10 points and four steals while Sara Beth Rawles had six points and eight rebounds.

Winona Christian boys 68, Indianola 20

The Stars started fast and had little trouble with the Colonels on Tuesday.

Winona jumped out to a 27-2 lead in the first period and led 48-10 at the half. With a running clock in the second half, each team scored five in the third and Winona took the fourth period 15-5 to take the win.

Jack Sorgen led Winona Christian with 14 points while Reese Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds. Jake Ware had 11 points and five rebounds while Collin Parkinson had 10 points and four steals.

Winona Christian girls 56, Indianola 22

The Lady Stars pulled away in the second half to take a 34-point win over the Lady Colonels on Tuesday.

Winona jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first period and Indianola took the second period 10-9 as the Lady Stars led 23-15 at the half. But Winona got going in the second half as Winona outscored Indianola 23-6 in the third and 10-0 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 24 points and six rebounds while Olivia Brook shad 14 points. Lennie Kate Wood had nine points while Sara Beth Rawles had six points and pulled down 14 rebounds.