The Central Holmes Lady Trojans won two out of three games this past week to begin the 2023 portion of the basketball schedule.

The Lady Trojans beat Greenville St. Joseph 52-32 and then beat Canton 58-41. They lost to Tri-County 51-41 for their only loss.

The Trojans won just one of three games, beating Tri-County 62-60 while falling 65-27 to St. Joseph and 53-41 to Canton.

Central Holmes will return to play this week with three games as they host Carroll on Tuesday in a key district contest. They will play at Indianola on Thursday and then host Manchester on Friday in a non-district game to finish out the week.

St. Joseph boys 65, Central Holmes 27

The Irish outscored the Trojans in every period to take a 38-point win on Friday.

Greenville led 19-11 at the end of the first and then outscored Central Holmes 21-10 in the second and led 40-21 at the half. St. Joseph then outscored Central Holmes 18-4 in the third and 7-2 in the fourth.

Bryce Hester led Central Holmes with 12 points while Mason Jones had five points.

Central Holmes girls 52, St. Joseph 32

The Lady Trojans built an early lead and took a 20-point win over the Lady Irish in district play.

Central Holmes led 14-4 at the end of the first before St. Joseph outscored the Lady Trojans 11-9 in the second and trailed 23-15 at the half. The Lady Trojans went on and outscored St. Joseph 29-16 in the second half for the final margin.

Kate Riley and Rylee Sizemore each had 10 point apiece for Central Holmes while Allie McBride had eight points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 35-4 as Zoey Jones had 10 points and Claire Tate added seven points.

Central Holmes boys 62, Tri-County 60

The Trojans built an early lead and held on to take a two-point win on Thursday.

Central Holmes jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first period and led 30-25 at the half. Tri-County then outscored Central Holmes 21-17 in the third to pull within 47-46 going to the fourth. Central Holmes then outscored Tri-County 15-14 for the final margin.

Bryce Hester led. Central Holmes with 23 points while John Word had 14 points.

Tri-County girls 51, Central Holmes 41

The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Trojans in each of the first three periods and took a 10-point win on Thursday.

Tri-County led 6-3 at the end of the first period and then outscored the Trojans 10-9 in the second to lead 16-12 at the half. Tri-County pulled away in the third period and outscored Central Holmes 16-8 to lead 32-20 going to the fourth. Central Holmes doubled its scoring output in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Rebels 21-19 for the final margin.

Drue Johnson, Taylor Spell and Kate Riley each had six points apiece for Central Holmes.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 35-26 as Claire Tate had 14 points and Allie McBride and Hallie Fancher each had seven points apiece.

­The Panthers pulled away in the second half and took a 12-point win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Central Holmes led 8-6 at the end of the first before Canton outscored the Trojans 16-11 in the second and led 22-19 at the half. Canton pulled away and then outscored Central Holmes 11-8 in the third and 20-14 in the fourth.

Bryce Hester and John Word each had 10 points apiece while John Ward had eight points and Hayden Haffey added seven points. John Ward also had 10 points for the Trojans.

Central Holmes girls 58, Canton 41

The Lady Trojans used a big second period and took a 17-point win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Each team scored 10 points in the first period before Central Holmes outscored Canton 20-10 in the second to lead 30-20 at the half. Central Holmes then outscored Canton 9-4 in the third and 19-17 in the fourth to take the win.

Kenzie Cochran led Central Holmes with 11 points while Taylor Speed had 10 points and Ellie Hendry added nine points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 40-22 as Allie McBride scored 28 points.