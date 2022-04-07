The Winona Christian tennis team picked up two more wins last week.

The Stars beat Indianola 9-0 and Greenville St. Joseph 7-2 to stay undefeated on the season.

Winona Christian 9, Indianola 0

The Stars didn’t lose a set as they dominated the Colonels.

In boys’ singles, Eli Lewis won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Riley Harville won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Reese Cooper and Deuce Mooneyham won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Trager Yeoman and Jack Sorgen won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ singles, Makayla McDaniels won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Terri Clair Cain won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-0, 6-0.

­The Stars picked up another district win as they beat the Irish last week.

In boys’ singles, Eli Lewis won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Riley Harville won by default.

In boys’ doubles, Deuce Monneyham and Reece Cooper won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Trager Yeoman and Jack Sorgen won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ singles, Winona lost both matches as Makayla McDaniels lost 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Terri Claire Cain lost 6-3, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-0, 6-0.