The French Camp tennis team took two big wins last week.

The Panthers grabbed a pair of 6-1 wins, beating Philadelphia on Tuesday and Eupora on Thursday.

French Camp 6, Philadelphia 1

The Panthers won six out of seven courts as they cruised to a win over Philadelphia last week.

In singles, French Camp dominated the action as Grace Ann Wade won 6-0, 6-0 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-0, 6-0 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while McKinley Wade and Katie Grace Browning won 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Connor Privitt and Andrew Bain won 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Payton Breazeale and Bradley McCoy won 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in three sets at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and Raney Peacock lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker.

French Camp 6, Eupora 1

The Panthers got a big division win over Eupora on Thursday with the help of some tiebreaker wins.

In singles, Grace Ann Wade fought back after a first-set loss to win 5-7, 6-2, 10-2. In boys’ singles, Brennan McGlothin won 6-0, 6-1.

In girls’ doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-7, 6-4, 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot. Raney Peacock and Katie Grace Browning won 4-6, 7-6, 10-5 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Jacob Cresswell and Andrew Bain lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Bradley McCoy and Connor Privitt won 6-4, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and McKinley Wade also fought back after a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.