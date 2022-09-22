Winona Christian football coach Ken Chandler didn’t have many good things to say about Friday night’s game against Winston Academy.

The Stars fell behind early as Winston cruised to a 35-6 win on Friday night.

Winona Christian falls to 3-2 on the year and will host Central Holmes in a district contest this week.

It was a rough night for the Stars, who managed just 59 yards of total offense.

“They are a good team but they aren’t the Green Bay Packers,” Chandler said. “And we made them look like the Packers. When they are on all cylinders, they are really good. I knew we were behind the eight-ball going in but they whipped us in every way we could be whipped. It was 35-6 but it could have been a lot worse. We had three starters out and lost another one on the firs series and we aren’t very good with those guys out.”

Chandler said the Stars were also dealing with other issues this week.

“One of our player’s father died this past week,” Chandler said. “So he only practiced Monday and came to play on Friday night. Then we had one suspended. I thought we kind of reverted to a lot of bad habits. We were like a whipped puppy who just stood in the corner and kept on getting whipped. We just didn’t do anything on either side of the ball. It was tough.”

Winston came out and dominated the first four touchdowns of the game and led 28-0 at the half. The Patriots got the ball to start the second half and went down the field to score and make it 35-0 and start the running clock in the second half.

Winona’s only score came in the third when Sam Thompson scored on a 7-yard run. The PAT failed for the final of 35-6.

“We never really slows them down,” Chandler said. “I try to be positive but I can’t really find one positive thing out of that game. As good of a player as Jake Ware is, he never really got anything going. We just didn’t put up a fight and that’s disappointing. We’ve got kid who keep on making the same mistakes and that’s frustrating.”

The Stars struggled on offense with just 59 yards of total offense. Jake Ware had 26 yards rushing on 14 carries while Thompson had 13 yards on four carries. Brannon Hill had eight carries for 5 yards and was 3-of-8 passing for no yards. Alex Crisp also had three carries for 15 yards.

On defense, Bryce Harville had seven tackles while Colin Parkinson had six tackles. Hill and Collin Moore had five tackles apiece while Reese Johnson and Brayden Stanford each had four tackles apiece. Preston Fletcher had three stops while Ware, Will Irwin, Braxton Leach and Thompson each had two tackles apiece.

This week’s game

The Stars will open district play as they host Central Holmes on Friday night.

The Trojans are 1-4 on the season but coming off a 49-10 win over Delta Streets on Friday night. They opened the season with four straight Class 4A opponents, losing 45-35 to Clinton Christian, 40-14 to Brookhaven, 54-10 to Tri-County and 28-7 to Winston.

“I think it will be a heck of a game,” Chandler said. “If we play our best, it will be a good game. But we can’t beat anybody with the effort we showed last week. They have a good running back and a quarterback who runs it well. They are pretty good on defense and played Winston decent.”

Last year, Central Holmes won 24-6.