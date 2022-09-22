The Winona Christian softball team split a pair of games last week as they get ready to head into postseason play.

The Lady Stars lost to rival Carroll 4-1 and then bounced back to beat Indianola 16-3.

The Lady Stars will be the No. 1 seed out of district 2-4A and will play in the the North 4A Tournament on Saturday at Senatobia.

Carroll 4, Winona Christian 1

The Lady Rebels grabbed a big district win on Monday as they took down district front-runners Winona.

The game was scoreless for the first three innings before Winona scored its lone run in the top of the fourth. Carroll then scored two in the fourth and fifth innings to take the win.

Carroll outhit Winona 7-4 in the contest. Bella Carter was 3-for-3 with a triple while Meri Brynn Reeves doubled and scored a run. Madison Whitfield also singled and drove in two runs.

Lennie Wood tripled and scored Winona’s only run.

Peyton Perry started in the circle and pitched all seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Brantley Stanford gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six.

Winona Christian 16, Indianola 3

The Lady stars responded from Monday loss with a 13-run win over the Lady Colonels.

Winona scored two in the first while Indianola answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Winona then answered with five in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.

Winona had 12 hits in the contest, led by Lennie Wood who was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Hayley Beckwith was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Kaylah Varnes also scored three runs. Miranda McDaniel was 2-for-3 with a double while Allie Leach tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Teri Cain doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs while Sara Rawles tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Allie Leach pitched the first two-thirds of an inning and gave up three runs on two hits. Brantley Stanford pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and scattered four hits.