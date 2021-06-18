French Camp opened up the Class 1A/2A tennis playoffs last week with a tight 4-3 win over Belmont.

French Camp will return to play as they are scheduled to play Bruce on Monday.

In singles, Northwest Community College signee Grace Ann Wade lost 6-4, 6-1 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-0, 6-0 on the boys side.

In girls’ doubles, French Camp took both points as Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Raney Peacock and Katie Grace Browning won 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Belmont took both matches as Jacob Cresswell and Andrew Bain lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 at the No. 1 spot while Bradley McCoy and Connor Privitt lost 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and McKinley Wade won 6-3, 6-1 to secure the match win for French Camp.