It was a good week for the French Camp tennis team.

The Panthers came away with four wins last week, beating Forest 5-2, East Webster 4-3, Grenada 5-2, and Kosciusko 6-1.

French Camp improves to 9-1 on the season and finishes second in the division. They will play Tupelo Christian Prep in the first round of the playoffs.

French Camp 5, Forest 2

The French Camp girls dominated as they rolled to a win over Forest on Monday.

In singles, Grace Ann Wade rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-0, 6-0 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ singles, French Camp got both points as Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while McKinley Wade and Katie Grace Browning won 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Jacob Cresswell and Connor Privitt lost 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot while Bradley McCoy and Payton Breazeale lost 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 in a tiebreaker.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and Raney Peacock won 6-0, 6-4.

French Camp 4, East Webster 3

French Camp took another division win as they beat East Webster on Tuesday.

In singles, French Camp rolled to two easy wins as Grace Ann Wade won 6-1, 6-1 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-1, 6-1 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Raney Peacock and Katie Grace Browning lost 6-4, 5-7, 12-10 in a third-set tiebreaker.

In boys’ doubles, Jacob Cresswell and Andrew Bain lost 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Bradley McCory and Connor Privitt lost 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.

In mixed doubles, French Camp took the deciding point as Cameron McDaniel and McKinley Wade won 7-5, 7-5.

French Camp 5, Grenada 2

The Panthers dominated on the girls’ side to take a win over Class 5A Grenada.

In singles, Grace Ann Wade won 6-4, 6-3 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-3, 7-5 at the No. 1 spot while McKinley Wade and Katie Grace Browning won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Jacob Cresswell and Andrew Bain lost 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Payton Breazeale and Connor Privitt lost 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and Raney Peacock won 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker.

The Panthers won six of seven matches to cruise past the Whippets on Thursday.

In singles, Grace Ann Wade won 7-6, 6-1 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-0, 6-0 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ doubles, French Camp took both matches as Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Raney Peacock and Katie Grab Browning won 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Jacob Cresswell and Connor Privitt won 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 at the No. 1 spot while Brady McCoy and Kendall Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and McKinley Wade won 6-1, 6-3.