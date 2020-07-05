Prep/College Sports Briefs

HCC announces 2020-21 cheerleading squads

Holmes Community College has announced the cheerleading squads for the upcoming school year, which include several local residents.

Squad members (with their name, class, hometown and high school) include Delancy Anderson, Soph., Benton, Yazoo County High School; Spencer Burden, Soph., Kosciusko, Central Holmes Christian School; Lizzie Cain, Fresh., Carthage, Leake Academy; Kaylee Grace, Fresh., Kosciusko, Kosciusko High School; Madelyn Gray, Soph., Florence, Florence High School; Madilyn Hall, Fresh., Philadelphia, Leake Academy; Logan Hodges, Soph., Carrollton, Carroll Academy; Jada Ivy, Fresh., Sandhill, Pisgah High School; David Michael Jones, Soph., Yazoo City, Yazoo County High School; Parker Jones, Soph., Kosciusko, Kosciusko High School; Peyton Jones, Fresh., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Mallory Mackenzie, Soph., Kosciusko, French Camp Academy; Abby McGee, Fresh., Kosciusko, Kosciusko High School; Mary Jordan Milton, Fresh., Carrollton, Carroll Academy; Paris Nichols, Soph., Kosciusko, Kosciusko High School; Troy Peeler, Soph., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Ben Pennington, Soph., Yazoo City, Yazoo County High School; Jordan Pritchard, Soph., Lexington, Central Holmes Christian School; Tolar Purvis, Soph., Benton, Benton Academy; John Regan, Soph., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Anna Joyce Sanders, Fresh., Carrollton, Carroll Academy; Carter Smith, Soph., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Matthew Turner, Fresh., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Jenson Williams, Soph., Benton, Canton Academy; Mikayla Williams, Soph., Yazoo City, Manchester Academy; Anna Rose Willingham, Fresh., Benton, Benton Academy; and Madison Wilkerson, Soph., Vicksburg, Porters Chapel Academy.

— School Reports

FORMER KOSY COACHES SET FOR 2020

Four members of the 2019 Kosciusko High School football coaching staff, including former head coach Kelly Causey, have officially been hired at new schools for the 2020 season.

Causey, who was head coach at Kosy for three seasons, will be defensive coordinator at George County High School. Lance Canoy, who was offensive coordinator for the Whippets this past season, will coach the offensive line at George County.

Jamario Winters has been hired as defensive ends coach at Pearl High School, while D.J. Elkins will coach linebackers at West Lauderdale High School. Winters was defensive coordinator and coached the defensive line for the Whippets, while Elkins coached running backs and outside linebackers at KHS.

— Austin Bishop

FLAKE NAMED CCHS BASEBALL COACH

A year after winning an MAIS championship, Justin Flake has been named baseball coach at Choctaw County.

“I'm excited to be a Charger.” he said. “I'm excited to have an opportunity to create a winning culture so they can be winners in life.”

The Choctaw County School Board approved the recommendation from school principal Amber Vowell to hire Flake.

Flake takes over at Choctaw County after six years coaching baseball at three MAIS schools. After one year as an assistant at Copiah Academy, he was head coach for two years at Winston Academy and the past three at Heritage Academy.

Heritage went 27-7 last year, winning the AAA championship with a sweep of Wayne Academy. One of the victories came against AAAA champion Jackson Prep, 9-4 in the season opener. The Patriots were off to a fast start this year, 11-1 and top ranked among AAA teams according to the website MaxPreps, before the season came to a premature end.

— Laurence Hilliard

DISTRICT TOURNEY SITES SET

The sites for the 2021 district basketball tournaments have been released by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, with one local school being named as a host.

Ethel High School will be hosting the Region 5-1A Tournament this year. Last year it was hosted by McAdams, with Ethel being the site of the event one night due to roof issues at the MHS gym.

The Region 4-4A Tournament, which includes Kosciusko, will be hosted by Louisville High School. It was played at Northeast Lauderdale this past season.

— Austin Bishop

MACJC CHANGES ANNOUNCED

The NJCAA has announced the addition of Division II competition in the sports of men's and women's cross country and men's and women's soccer. The MACJC will participate in Division II starting with the 2020 season.

Following a member declaration process throughout the association, competition at the Division II level for each sport will begin in the fall of 2020. Both sports currently offer competition at the Division I and Division III level only.

The divisional structure of the NJCAA operates under three tiers – Division I, II and III. Member colleges associated with Division I may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room and board), up to $250 in course required supplies and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route. Division II members may grant athletic scholarships, but scholarships are limited to tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in course required supplies. The Division III level does not permit member colleges to offer any athletic scholarships.

The MACJC currently has no cross country teams.

— Special Reports