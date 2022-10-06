Kosciusko sophomore Mary Kimble Price is versatile. She is one of the state’s best hitters for the Lady Whippets’ two-time state champion softball team, a standout server for the Region 4-4A champion volleyball team ... and Whippy the Whippet.

For football games home and away, she dons the Whippy costume to lead the team onto the field and lead cheers on the sideline.

“Ever since I was in junior high, I wanted to do it,” she said. As a freshman, she felt it would take up too much time, so she did not seek the role. “This year I decided to do it.”

She had to audition before judges. “I chose to do a dance I saw on Youtube.”

And she was chosen.“My personality is very outgoing. I love kids and kids love Whippy. It's fun to be able to dance around and nobody looks at you as if you're weird.”

For softball in the spring, Price led the Lady Whippets in many offensive categories, including batting average (.482) and home runs (10).

She is currently playing on a travel team, Tennessee Mojo, along with two of her Kosciusko teammates, Anna Grace Whitehead and Makylee Dickerson. She said the experience will help when the Kosciusko season begins in the spring.

“You see a lot of Division I talent, athletes that are going to play at the Division I level. You play against teams from all over the country,” This year, travel has taken the team to Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

In volleyball, Price leads the Lady Whippets in service aces. Kosciusko won 4-4A with a 6-0 record and will host a playoff game October 11.

“We started (the season) a little rocky, but we have come together as a team.”