Legendary former McAdams High School coach Wilson Jackson died last Thursday. He was 81.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the gymnasium at McAdams that bears his name, to be followed by burial at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Masks are required at the funeral and burial services.

Mr. Jackson was also a member of the Attala County School Board, where he served District 1. He was elected in 2020.

“It’s a terrible loss for us,” said Christie Moody, board president. “He was a very integral part of our school board. He was very passionate about the schools, the children and the staff. We will certainly miss his presence, and it will be a loss to our board and our district.”

Mr. Jackson was a native of Senatobia who attended Coahoma Community College for two years and graduated from Mississippi Valley State University in 1966.

He spent four years at Long Creek High School in Sallis, where he started the football program and coached the team, before moving to McAdams in 1970 upon desegregation, totaling 42 years with the Attala County School District.

He touched the lives of many in the community during his years of service to his schools.

Mr. Jackson coached McAdams boys basketball until his retirement in 2009, compiling a stellar 796-247 record. The Bulldogs won back-to-back state championships in 1983 and ’84 and numerous district championships. His teams were known for their fast-paced style of play that earned the respect of opponents.

During his years at McAdams, he also coached girls basketball, softball and volleyball, and was an assistant principal and athletic director.

Mr. Jackson taught science, physical education and driver’s education,

Following retirement, he remained active, restoring antique cars, riding horses and refereeing volleyball games. He was a deacon at Christian Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Kosciusko.

He married Brenda Spates in 1970. The couple were together for 51 years, with sons Chad, who predeceased his father, and Coryell, grandson Kyesun and great-granddaughter Grace.

Chad, Coryell and Kyesun followed in his coaching footsteps. Chad succeeded his father as McAdams’ coach in 2003. Following Chad’s death, Mr. Jackson heeded the call of the players to return as coach.

Coryell is a former J.Z. George boys basketball coach, now coaching in Memphis. Kyesun is the Kosciusko junior high boys basketball coach.