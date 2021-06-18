The Scorebook Live website all state softball team will have Kosciusko fans scratching their heads.

Sophomore Anna Grace Whitehead was a pitcher most of the season, including all nine playoff games as the Lady Whippets repeated as 4A state champions. She was named to the all state first team as an infielder.

Junior Gracie Williams pitched sparingly, only one inning during the playoffs while playing most the season at second base. She was named to the third team as a pitcher.

Junior Campbell Blaine was named to the first team and senior Maicee Coleman to the third team as outfielders. But freshman Mary Kimble Price was left off all three teams after leading the Lady Whippets in most offensive categories as one of the state's best hitters.

5A champion Neshoba Central had three players named to the first team. 6A champion Petal and 6A runnerup Hernando joined Kosciusko with two first team honorees. Sumrall, the team Kosciusko defeated in the championship series, was represented on the first team by outfielder Anna Grace Shows and the second team by infielder Brandi Bond.

Hallie Burns, a pitcher for 3A champion Booneville, was chosen as Player of the Year. Petal coach Wendy Hogue is Coach of the Year.

The Clarion-Ledger has not announced its all state team.