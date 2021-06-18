Ethel seniors Cyrus Rone and Kameron McCuller have been chosen 1A all state first team in baseball. Tyler Weaver of Ethel and Cody Perry and Macon Bentley of French Camp were named to the second team. All three are seniors.

Rone was chosen as an infielder and McCuller as a utility player. Both pitched and played in the infield for the Tigers. They will play in the 1A/2A North/South all-star game next Tuesday at William Carey College in Hattiesburg.

Weaver was named to the second team as a utility player, Perry as a pitcher and Bentley at catcher.

Rone, McCuller and Weaver led Ethel to the Region 5-1A championship, with a 10-0 record, and the South State final. French Camp finished third in the region and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Both teams were eliminated by state champion Resurrection, which placed two players on the first team and one on the second team. Tupelo Christian, the 2021 state champion, had three first-team honorees.

Taylorsville senior Aiden Moffett was chosen as 1A player of the year. He batted .440 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs and had a 0.54 ERA. He will join Rone and MeCuller on the South team for the all-star game.

The teams were chosen by 1A coaches.