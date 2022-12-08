The French Camp basketball teams dropped two more games this past week.

The French Camp girls lost 52-22 to East Webster on Tuesday and then 41-27 to Winona on Friday. The Panthers fell 79-22 to East Webster and then 57-45 to Winona.

French Camp will return to action with two games this week before the Christmas break. They were scheduled to play at Eupora on Monday and will host Pisgah on Tuesday.

Winona boys 57, French Camp 45

The Tigers built a first half lead and held that margin to take a 12-point win over the Panthers.

Winona outscored French Camp 16-10 in each the first and second periods and led 32-20 at the half. Winona took the third period 14-13 while French Camp outscored the Tigers 12-11 in the fourth for the final margin.

Nick Winters led French Camp with 18 points while Dylan Black had 14 points.

Winona girls 41, French Camp 27

The Lady Tigers started fast and was able to hold that margin for most of the game to take a 14-point win.

Winona jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first period and led 21-10 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead as they outscored French Camp 10-8 in the third and 10-9 in the fourth.

Eden Box led French Camp with 11 points.

East Webster boys 79, French Camp 22

The Wolverines outscored the Panthers in each period and cruised to a 57-point win.

East Webster jumped out to a 29-7 lead and outscored the Panthers 15-9 to lead 44-16 at the half. East Webster then outscored French Camp 14-4 in the third and 21-2 in the fourth.

Nick Winters, Ethan Wright and Benjamin Wright each scored four points apiece for the Panthers.

East Webster girls 52, French Camp 22

The Lady Wolverines used a big third period to pull away and beat the Lady Panthers by 30.

French Camp led 6-5 at the end of the first and East Webster outscored the Lady Panthers 10-3 in the second to lead 15-9 at the half. East Webster then outscored French Camp 22-2 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth to take the win.