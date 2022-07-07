Neshoba Central graduate Taylor McDole has been hired as Kosciusko's head volleyball and assistant softball coach. She served in both positions at Perry Central the past two years.

She made the move to get closer to Philadelphia where she grew up. “I have two little kids who didn't get to see their grandparents being so far away,” she said. “When the opportunity came up with a good school district, I thought it was a good fit.”

McDole played softball at Neshoba Central for five years prior to her 2010 graduation and was a member of one state championship team. She also played the sport at the University of West Alabama, where she received a physical education degree.

McDole plans to meet with Kosciusko volleyball players and their parents next week.

“My coaching philosophy is that the girls come first and the sport second. They have to be good people for the rest of their lives,” said McDole. “You teach them to be good people first.”

She will stress effort, sportsmanship, and heart.

“If you have those three things, you are going to get better. You are going to win,” she said. “You are going to grow with the team, and it will turn into a family.”

Kosciusko volleyball won Region 4-4A but was defeated by Caledonia in the opening round of the playoffs last year. The softball team is two-time defending 4A state champion.

Athletic director Macy Wilbanks and head softball coach Tony Terry are pleased that she will be joining the athletic staff.

“We are excited to get someone with experience as a head coach for volleyball to come in and lead our program,” Wilbanks said.

Terry coached against McDole when she was at Neshoba Central.

“I'm excited to get her,” he said.

McDole will also teach junior high special education.