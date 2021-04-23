McAdams concluded a successful powerlifting season with a second place finish by the girls and third by the boys at MHSAA state championships at the Mississippi Coliseum. The girls competed in Class I for 1A and 2A schools and the boys in 1A.

“We responded to the challenge,” said Coach Kenneth Nelson. “Both (meets) were very tough. It was one of the toughest meets I have been a part of.”

Two Bulldogs – senior Jaylan Perteet and sophomore Tydarrius Williams – and one Lady Bulldog – senior A'gneshia Henderson – won individual championships.

East Union won Class I girls for the fifth straight time with 69 points and individual champions in eight of the 12 weight classes. McAdams had 23 points, Vardaman 20 and Noxapater 17.

For 1A, Tupelo Christian had 47 points, Myrtle 32, McAdams 18, Sacred Heart and Vardaman 16 each. McAdams reversed the order with Sacred Heart after finishing as runner-up to the Crusaders at the South State meet.

In her first year as a lifter, Henderson won the Class I 242-plus weight class with 275 pounds for the squat, 135 for bench press and a dead lift of 310 for a 720 total. She attributed her success to hard work.

“She came from nowhere,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to come in the first year and win state in anything.”

Other girls who earned points for the team by finishing in the top five for their weight class and their weight total:

Shawnessy Martin runner-up at 165 (760 pounds), Jailyn Riley second at 198 (685), Keloni Thurmond third at 242-plus (610), Amber Harmon fifth at 114 (525), Kristal Wilson fifth at 123 (500) and Alyssa Newsome fifth at 312 (485).

At the 1A meet, Williams won at 132 with an 890 total, and Perteet at 220 with 1,260.

Williams attributed his success to trying to keep up with two older brothers.

“I grew up in a house where if you weren’t strong, you were ordinary. I was always the weak one, so I started working out,” he said.

Perteet was something of a late comer to the powerlifting team this year because he played on the Bulldog basketball team that reached the 1A semifinals. He had only one day in the weight room before winning at the Region 5-1A meet last month.

“Once you give him a goal, he is going to try to achieve that goal,” Nelson said.

Also for the Bulldogs, Chris Harmon was fourth at 165 with 810 pounds, Malique Greer fourth at 275 (1,075), and D.K. Williams sixth at 198 (885).

Ethel

Ladarrius Hubbert totaled 1,050 pounds to finish fourth at 220 for Ethel boys, Anton Clark was fifth at 198 (900) and Devin Granger sixth at 242 (1,015).

For Ethel girls, Zakiya Dotson was third at 123 with 535 pounds, Jade Lambert fifth at 242-plus (490) and Jessie Martin sixth at 148 (495).