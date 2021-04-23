Success in the relays and a one-two finish in the pole vault led Kosciusko to first place at the Region 2-4A track meet hosted by Center Hill High School.

The Lady Whippets finished with 138 points to 104 for runner-up Clarksdale. They were followed by Choctaw Central 75½, Gentry 73, Louisville 58, Northeast Lauderdale 56, Greenwood 42½, West Lauderdale 31, Yazoo City 17, and Leake Central 7.

Kosciusko won the 800, 1600 and 3200 relays and finished fifth in the 400 relay, totaling 34 points, exactly the Lady Whippets' margin of victory at the meet.

“The relays are always important,” said Coach Eleazarus Greenwood. He feels the teams can improve their times by working on the handoffs.

Runners in the 800 relay were Hailey Olive, Anasha Teague, Reid Hutchinson and Raven Pernell. For the 1600, it was Kaniyah Riley, Hutchinson, Teague and Savannah Fulgham. Mariah Woods, Hutchinson, Markayla McBride and Teague were the 3200 squad.

Presley Fulgham cleared seven feet to win the pole vault with Olive second.

Two other winners for Kosciusko were Tyneria Cross in the high jump (4-8) and Woods in the shot put (28 feet).

The top four in each event qualified for the North State meet Thursday at Pontotoc High School. Other Kosciusko qualifiers are Victoria Anderson second in the 100 hurdles, Olive second in the 300 hurdles, Bree Smith second in the discuss, McBride third in the 200, Emma Rhodes third in the 3200 and Hutchinson fourth in the triple jump.

Boys

The Whippet boys finished second. Northeast Lauderdale won the meet with 151 points, followed by Kosciusko 81, Greenwood 80, Choctaw Central 69, Gentry 67, Clarksdale 51, Yazoo City 50, Leake Central 47, Louisville 16 and West Lauderdale 15.

The battle for second game down to the final running event, the 1600 relay. Kosciusko finished fifth and Greenwood seventh.

Vinterrious Hunt won the 100 in 11.09 and anchored Kosciusko relay teams that finished first in the 400 and second in the 800. He was joined on the 400 team by Dontavious Fondren, Cody Pope and Sylvester Selmon.

Kosciusko had two other firsts by Gustavo Orduna in the 3200 (11:53.30) and Jerrell Erving in the discus (106-9½).

Others who qualified for North State are Fondren second in the 110 hurdles, Jorge Orduna second in the 1600 and Keonte Williams third in the triple jump. The 800 relay was second and the 3200 team finished fourth.