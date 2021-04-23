McAdams finished fourth for the boys and sixth for the girls at the Region 2-1A track meet hosted by Winona High School. Ethel girls were fourth.

The boys team scores were Leflore County 178, Shaw 53, French Camp 50, McAdams 47, Simmons 46, Nanih Waiya 44, West Bolivar 35.

For the girls it was French Camp 211, Shaw 89, Simmons 68, Ethel 44, West Bolivar 36, McAdams 34, Leflore County 25 and Nanih Waiya 14.

Ethel girls had three winners, Zakiya Dotson in the 200 with a time of 26.70 and the 400 and 800 relay teams. The same four girls ran in both relays – Jaterika Merritt, Shelby Schuster, Dejah Merritt and Dotson.

The top four in each event qualified for the South State meet Saturday at Clinton High School.

McAdams boys qualifiers are Jamarquse Spivey second in the 100, Triniko Brown fourth long jump, 400 relay third, 800 relay fourth and 1600 relay third.

For McAdams girls Ameri Gadson was third in the high jump Amber Harmon fourth in the 100 and the 400 and 800 relays both finished fourth.

Schuster was third in the 100 for Ethel girls.