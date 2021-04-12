Ethel softball lost twice last week, 13-0 to Nanih Waiya in a 5-1A game, and 11-1 to Sebastopol in a non-region game.

The loss to Nanih Waiya was a reversal of an earlier meeting won by Ethel 7-0. Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers remained atop the region standings with a 5-1 record.

Nanih Waiya pitcher Addison Price held Ethel to two hits by Lizzie Rae Ellington and Jaidyn Sims in a four-inning game. Ethel pitcher Elena White blanked the Lady Warriors on a four hitter in the earlier game.

Melissa Jones had two hits and scored Ethel's run in the loss to Sebastopol.

The Lady Tigers played West Lowndes Tuesday, will be at French Camp Thursday and home against Noxapater Friday. All are region games.

The MHSAA 1A playoffs begin Apr. 23 for the second and third place teams from each of the eight regions. Region winners receive an opening round bye.

Ethel could end up playing Sebastopol again. If the Lady Tigers win 5-1A, they would meet the Sebastopol-West Bolivar winner in a best-of-three series beginning Apr. 26. Sebastopol is second behind Stringer in 7-1A.