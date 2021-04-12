French Camp had two easy 5-1A baseball wins, setting up a week with all the region chips on the table. The Panthers defeated McAdams 19-1 and Noxapater 11-1.

With a well-balanced attack, eight different players scored at least one run, seven hit safely and six had RBIs against Noxapater in a five-inning game. Cody Perry allowed two hits and struck out three.

Perry, Kason Rainey, and Macon Bently each had two hits.

French Camp and Ethel were both undefeated in region play prior to their game Tuesday. The Panthers and Tigers will duke it out on the diamond again Friday at Ethel.