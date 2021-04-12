Kosciusko split two Region 4-4A softball games last week, a 15-2 victory over Northeast Lauderdale and a 2-0 loss to West Lauderdale.

The West Lauderdale game was a pitching duel between Emmagail Kelley for Kosciusko and Maggie Bush for the Lady Knights. It was won by West Lauderdale with solo runs in the third and sixth innings. Kacey Williams and Breelyn Cain had the RBIs.

Kosciusko had six hits, including two by Campbell Blaine.

“It was a great high school softball game. Two teams playing hard and playing with passion,” said Kosciusko coach Tony Terry. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end this time, but we will be back.”

Against Northeast Lauderdale, K.C. Schuler had a homer, a single and scored three runs. Mary Kimble Price was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts in two innings. She also had a single and a double.

Blaine and Gracie Williams had doubles and Makynlee Dickerson had two hits and scored two runs.

Kosciusko was 6-2 in region pay prior to prior to a game with Louisville Tuesday, with both losses against unbeaten West Lauderdale. The Lady Whippets will play at Leake Central Friday.