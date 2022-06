Kosciusko seniors Ethan Wood and Parker Ryals helped the North to an 11-6 victory at the Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A/5A/6A All Star Baseball Game at William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

Wood had two hits and an RBI. Ryals pitched two scoreless innings.

“They were both tremendous,” said West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith, one of the North coaches.

Wood was named to the all state third team as an outfielder by the website Scorebook Live.